Lunchbreak: Rack of lamb

Paul Caravelli, Chef de Cusine of the Stained Glass and The Cellar at the Stained Glass

The Stained Glass

1735 Benson Ave,

Evanston IL, 60201

847-864-8600

http://thestainedglass.com/

The Cellar at the Stained Glass

820 Clark Street

Evanston, IL 60201

847-864-8678

http://thecellarevanston.com/

Events:

Rombauer Wine Dinner:

April 4th

Rombauer is one of California’s most well-known chardonnay producers and they now produce merlot, cabernet and zinfandel.

5 courses paired with wine.

HayMarket Tap-takeover:

February 26th- March 4th

As opposed to a one-night beer dinner, we do any entire week of beer and food pairings. We give a local brewery 4 of our tap handles and then run a special a la carte menu.

Recipes:

8oz Rack of Lamb - salt & pepper, sear in a hot pan, then put in a 400 degree oven until internal temperature of the meat is 145 degrees.

Mint Pesto - place on side of plate

Hollandaise sauce - place under the meat

Truffle Crème Brûlée - place on side of plate

Bacon wrapped asparagus - wrap a slice of bacon around each asparagus spear, put in a dish and roast in a 500 degree oven for about 5 minutes; plate with the lamb chops

Mint Pesto:

6oz Basil

4oz Mint

12 cloves of garlic

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

4 Tbsp lemon juice

2/3 cup almonds

2 ½ cups olive oil

Combine all ingredients into a food processor and blend until smooth.

Truffle Crème Brûlée:

1 qt heavy cream

13 egg yolks

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

1 Tbsp white truffle oil

Pre-heat oven to 250 degrees. Combine all ingredients into a bowl and whisk until mixture comes together. Pour mixture into 2 oz ramekins. Place filled ramekins in a roasting pan with 1inch of warm water covering the bottom. Place roasting pan in the oven and bake until mixture has set to the consistency of a custard, about 40 mins.

Hollandaise Sauce:

3 egg yolks

1 Tbsp water

1 Tbsp Lemon juice

8 oz clarified butter

1 dash cayenne

Salt and pepper

Whisk egg yolks, water and lemon over a double boiler until mixture has doubled on volume and lightens in color. Take egg yolk mixture off the heat and slowly pour in clarified butter while whisking. Continue to whisk and add butter until the sauce has reached the a firm, smooth consistency. Add salt, pepper and cayenne and whisk to combine.