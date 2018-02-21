LIST: Road closures across the Chicago-area due to flooding
CHICAGO — Heavy rains slammed the Chicago area Monday and Tuesday, causing major flooding and high-standing water in some parts.
Here is an updated latest list of road closures due to flooding, according to IDOT (Illinois Department of Transportation).
- US 30 Closed at Highland Park Dr in Joliet, Will County due to flooding
- IL 1 Closed at Union St in Crete, Will County due to flooding
- IL 7 Closed between 131st & 135th in Orland Park, Cook County due to flooding
- IL 7 Closed between 143rd and 153rd in Orland Park, Cook County due to flooding
- IL 171 Ramp to SB US 45 (LaGrange) in Willow Springs, Cook County due to flooding
- 107th St Closed between US 45 (LaGrange) to Kean in Palos Hills, Cook County due to flooding
- 135th St Closed between IL 43 (Harlem) to Ridgeland in Palos Heights, Cook County due to flooding
- 143rd St Closed between Creek Crossing Dr to Compton Ct in Orland Park, Cook County due to flooding
- Governor’s Highway Closed at 215th Street Viaduct, Matteson, Cook County due to flooding
- I-180 I-180 at Exit 12(IL-26 ramp) closed due to flooding.
- IL 26 Closed between IL-29 and Illinois River due to flooding.
- US 45 is closed in Iroquois County near Del Rey & Buckley due to flooding
INDIANA:
HIGHLAND, IN — Kennedy Ave bridge closed over 80/94. Crews put up barricades due to high water levels of the nearby Little Calumet River.
MUNSTER, IN — Hohman Avenue is closed at the 80/94 overpass due to standing water. Crews are on scene, but no ETA on opening the road.