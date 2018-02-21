× LIST: Road closures across the Chicago-area due to flooding

CHICAGO — Heavy rains slammed the Chicago area Monday and Tuesday, causing major flooding and high-standing water in some parts.

Here is an updated latest list of road closures due to flooding, according to IDOT (Illinois Department of Transportation).

US 30 Closed at Highland Park Dr in Joliet, Will County due to flooding

IL 1 Closed at Union St in Crete, Will County due to flooding

IL 7 Closed between 131st & 135th in Orland Park, Cook County due to flooding

IL 7 Closed between 143rd and 153rd in Orland Park, Cook County due to flooding

IL 171 Ramp to SB US 45 (LaGrange) in Willow Springs, Cook County due to flooding

107th St Closed between US 45 (LaGrange) to Kean in Palos Hills, Cook County due to flooding

135th St Closed between IL 43 (Harlem) to Ridgeland in Palos Heights, Cook County due to flooding

143rd St Closed between Creek Crossing Dr to Compton Ct in Orland Park, Cook County due to flooding

Governor’s Highway Closed at 215th Street Viaduct, Matteson, Cook County due to flooding

I-180 I-180 at Exit 12(IL-26 ramp) closed due to flooding.

IL 26 Closed between IL-29 and Illinois River due to flooding.

US 45 is closed in Iroquois County near Del Rey & Buckley due to flooding

INDIANA:

HIGHLAND, IN — Kennedy Ave bridge closed over 80/94. Crews put up barricades due to high water levels of the nearby Little Calumet River.

MUNSTER, IN — Hohman Avenue is closed at the 80/94 overpass due to standing water. Crews are on scene, but no ETA on opening the road.