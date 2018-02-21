LIST: School closures and delays across Chicago-area

LIST: Road closures across the Chicago-area due to flooding

Posted 5:53 AM, February 21, 2018, by , Updated at 06:05AM, February 21, 2018

CHICAGO — Heavy rains slammed the Chicago area Monday and Tuesday, causing major flooding and high-standing water in some parts.

Here is an updated latest list of road closures due to flooding, according to IDOT (Illinois Department of Transportation).

  • US 30 Closed at Highland Park Dr in Joliet, Will County due to flooding
  • IL 1 Closed at Union St in Crete, Will County due to flooding
  • IL 7 Closed between 131st & 135th in Orland Park, Cook County due to flooding
  • IL 7 Closed between 143rd and 153rd in Orland Park, Cook County due to flooding
  • IL 171 Ramp to SB US 45 (LaGrange) in Willow Springs, Cook County due to flooding
  • 107th St Closed between US 45 (LaGrange) to Kean in Palos Hills, Cook County due to flooding
  • 135th St Closed between IL 43 (Harlem) to Ridgeland in Palos Heights, Cook County due to flooding
  • 143rd St Closed between Creek Crossing Dr to Compton Ct in Orland Park, Cook County due to flooding
  • Governor’s Highway Closed at 215th Street Viaduct, Matteson, Cook County due to flooding
  • I-180       I-180 at Exit 12(IL-26 ramp) closed due to flooding.
  • IL 26       Closed between IL-29 and Illinois River due to flooding.
  • US 45       is closed in Iroquois County near Del Rey & Buckley due to flooding

INDIANA:

HIGHLAND, IN — Kennedy Ave bridge closed over 80/94. Crews put up barricades due to high water levels of the nearby Little Calumet River.

MUNSTER, IN — Hohman Avenue is closed at the 80/94 overpass due to standing water. Crews are on scene, but no ETA on opening the road.