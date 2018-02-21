Lauren Comitor discusses a number of Chicago sports topics on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When it comes to The Athletic Chicago, she wears a number of hats for a number of sports.

From writing to editing to podcasting, Lauren Comitor does it all for site, keeping up to date on a number of different storylines in the Windy City's sporting landscape.

On Wednesday, she discussed a number of those on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. That included the Cubs & White Sox spring training, the controversy surrounding Mark Cuban and the Mavericks, and the Bulls latest move with the lineup in the rebuild.

Watch Lauren's segments on Wednesday's show in the video above or below.