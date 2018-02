Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. -- School district 169 in Ford Heights has decided not to hold classes today because of the widespread flooding in the area.

People have had to drive on sidewalks to get out of their neighborhoods because the streets are impassable.

One two truck driver says, this kind of weather is all brand new.

Long-time residents say, Ford Heights hasn't flooded this badly in close to three decades.