CHICAGO -- David Letterman has been spotted around Chicago filming his new Netflix talk show, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction."

Letterman was spotted at Buddy Guy's Legends in the South Loop, and at the Athenian Room restaurant in Lincoln Park.

The Netflix show has announced special guests "30 Rock" alum, Greek American and Tina Fey.

Former President Barack Obama and George Clooney have both been guests on the show so far.