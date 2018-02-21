Chicago bank executive investigated as part of Mueller’s Russia probe: report

CHICAGO — A Chicago bank executive is reportedly being investigated as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

According to NBC News, President Donal Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort received $16 million in home loans from Chicago-based Federal Savings Bank.

It’s CEO, Steve Calk, served as a Trump campaign economic adviser.

NBC cites several sources as saying the special counsel’s office is looking into whether Manafort promised Calk a job in the administration in exchange for the home loans. At least one bank employee says they felt pressure to sign-off on the loans and is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

Manafort was fired from the Trump campaign before the election.

Calk never got a White House job. He did not respond to WGN’s requests for comment.