Chicago area students stage walk-outs in response to Florida shooting

CHICAGO -- It was one week ago that a gunman opened fire and killed 17 people inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

To honor those victims, students staged walk-outs in the Chicago area and across the country on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump held a listening session at the White House with survivors of school shootings.

From Oak Park River Forest High School, to Schaumburg High School, students walked out of class in solidarity.

“We want our schools safe and we want Americans to love their children more than they love their guns,” one student said.

Survivors of the shooting descended on Florida's capitol.

"How many more people have to die before something changes?" Sofie Whitney, a shooting survivor, said.

On Tuesday, the state house refused to take up a bill that would ban semi-automatic weapons, like the AR-15 that was used in the attack.

“To shoot down a bill like that is absolutely abhorrent - to not even give it a chance to be discussed. That disgusts me,” Delaney Tarr, a shooting survivor, said.

At a press conference Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin was joined by a graduate of Stoneman Douglas

SOT - Francyn Brown/Stoneman Douglas High School Graduate

“It’s not supposed to matter what side of the aisle. A politician sits. We are supposed to all protect the future of our children.

and a survivor of the deadly shooting at Northern Illinois University.

“What happened to me I don't want to happen to anyone else. I’m sick of it. Please do something,” Patrick Korellis, NIU shooting survivor, said.

Durbin said he's still not convinced that lawmakers will act.

“I’ll believe it when I hear colleagues in Washington say, ‘You know, I’m not sure I should take that check from the National Rifle Association,” he said.