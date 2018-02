× Chicago area hydrologic river stages/flood forecasts

Widespread flooding will continue on many rivers across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana for the next few days. Where heaviest rains of 4 to 6.50-inches fell south of Chicago into northwest Indiana rivers will not crest until this weekend and are expected to still be in flood next week. On the highlighted map rivers shaded in light green are under a flood warning.

Below is a summary of the stage and flood forecast for Chicago area rivers issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…