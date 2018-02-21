× Blackhawks Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Ottawa

* Ottawa lost, 5-2, in Nashville on Monday night, dropping its fourth consecutive road tilt by a combined score of 21-9. Including each game during their current road losing streak, the Senators have lost 17 games total by three or more goals in 2017-18 – tied for most in the league.

* Chicago lost, 3-1, to Los Angeles at United Center on Monday night, and is now 1-8-1 in 10 games this month. The Blackhawks are 25-27-8 (.483) this season – their worst record through 60 games since 2006-07 (22-29-9 record).

* The Blackhawks blew out the Senators, 8-2, in these clubs’ first meeting of the season on January 9 at Canadian Tire Centre. Dating to the beginning of 2006-07, Chicago is 11-3-1 in its last 15 games vs. Ottawa overall.

* Mark Stone had a helper Monday night, giving him six points (1G, 5A) in five games since returning from a knee injury, and 50 points on the year overall. Stone has six points (3G, 3A) in six career skates against the Blackhawks, including a goal and an assist in these clubs’ first tilt of the season.

* Patrick Sharp potted Chicago’s lone goal Monday night, giving him three points (1G, 2A) in his last four skates (had zero points in previous eight games). Sharp has 13 points (5G, 8A) in his last 13 games vs. the Sens, including a goal and an assist in these clubs’ first meeting of the season.

* Erik Karlsson upped his point streak to four straight games with a helper in Monday night’s setback in Nashville. Karlsson has just nine points (all assists) in 25 road games this season, versus 32 points (5G, 27A) in 28 skates at Canadian Tire Centre.