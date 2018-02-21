Around Town checks out Murray’s Browse and Brew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Murray's Browse & Brew was initially intended as a work space for Joannie, the founder and owner's, window treatments & interior design business. In speaking about her business, a friend mentioned she was looking for a place to sell her paint line. Joannie thought it would be something great to offer her clients and give her friend, Sue, an opportunity to sell her paint. Soon thereafter, Joannie met Melissa and Angelo from Brewpoint Coffee, and knew immediately that a café in this location would be the perfect addition to the Evergreen Park Community. As time went on, she was able to bring in many local vendors to sell their products out of the shop.

Now Murray’s is a full-service coffee shop that offers countless delicious drinks thanks to Brewpoint Coffee. The cozy and comforting cafe is a place where the community can gather, socialize, shop and enjoy a wide variety of specialty drinks. Murray’s emphasizes the importance of quality products as well as service, and they strive to spread the creativity and hard work of the Southside community.

Murray's Browse and Brew:

3545 W. 99th St.

Evergreen Park, IL 60805

murraysbandb.com