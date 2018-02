× 4th case of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed at Quincy veterans home

QUINCY, Ill — A fourth case of Legionnaires’ has been confirmed at the veterans home in Quincy.

Thirteen residents have died from the disease since 2015.

The state has spent $6-million on renovations to the plumbing and water filtration systems.

Senator Tammy Duckworth called on Governor Rauner for additional resources.

The governor said he will ask lawmakers to approve $50-million for the veterans home.