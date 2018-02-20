× Woman charged after baby shows signs of shaken baby syndrome

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. – A babysitter is facing charges after officials said she abused a 5-month-old baby.

Delfina Bautista, 30, was charged with aggravated battery to a child on Sunday.

Officials said the baby was hospitalized because she was lethargic after being in the care of Bautista, who is the child’s babysitter.

Doctors noticed injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome. They contacted police and the Department of Child and Family Services.

Bautista is due in court Wednesday.

The baby is currently in critical condition.