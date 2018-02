× Tuesday Chicago-Area River Stages and Flood Warnings

With widespread 1 to nearly 4-inches of rain already running off frozen soils and another 1 to 3-inches likely later this afternoon and tonight into Wednesday morning many Chicago-area river are already at bankfull or in flood with potential ice jamming in some spots – further rises to major and even record readings are expected. Following is a list of river stages compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office with the maximum flood expected in the coming days (Minor, Moderate, Major, Record)…