Travel could become dangerous overnight, as sleet/freezing rain develops – Winter Weather Advisory  across a portion of the Chicago area

A good portions of the Chicago area could experience a period of freezing rain/ sleet/wet snow this Tuesday evening/overnight. Winds were shifting west to northwest and temperatures falling behind a cold front, as it departed the Chicago area, moving into Indiana. By late afternoon readings had already dropped into the 30s along and west of the Interstate-39 corridor. Rain will be slow to clear and temperatures aloft will be slower to change, resulting in a possible period of freezing rain and sleet followed by wet snow, if temperatures drop below freezing before precipitation ends from the west later tonight and early Wednesday.

Rain has been heavier to the far southwest, and a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect tonight in Lee, Le Salle, Grundy, Livingston and Ford Counties where accumulating sleet/freezing rain/wet snow could create the worst driving conditions. Actually driving conditions could become slick area-wide should the rain change over to a significant amount of sleet/freezing rain/wet snow elsewhere. So be prepared for potential hazardous driving/slick conditions if you plan to be out this evening into the overnight hours.