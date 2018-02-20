The Bigs make a return to Sports Feed on Tuesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - You've seen them from high school arenas to Wrigley Field, doing their best to cover a multitude of Chicago sports during a given year.

Eugene McIntosh and Terrence Tomlin have put in the effort to help grow "The Bigs" multimedia sports company, and it leaves them with plenty to talk about when they make their way to Sports Feed.

The guys made their return on Tuesday to discuss Anthony Rizzo's efforts in Florida to help shooting victims, the Cubs along with the White Sox outlook for the season, plus Bears, Bulls, and prep sports.

Terrence and Eugene discussed it all with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman and you can watch their segments in the videos above or below.