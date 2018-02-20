Step It Up With Steph, Eating Healthier and Feeling Better

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stephanie Mansour, CEO of Step It Up with Steph, is on a mission to help women lose weight fast and make it last. She came by this morning to show us 7 examples of ways to turn a crappy lifestyle at work, into a happy one. Get more info and tips at her website, https://stepitupwithsteph.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stephanie.mansour.5/.