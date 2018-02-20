× Rapper Young Thug says he’s changing his name

Rapper Young Thug said he is changing his name, according to his Twitter page.

“For now on call me SEX!!!” the rapper posted on Twitter.

The rapper did not explain why he chose SEX as his new name. But, according to Billboard.com, this is not the first time the artist has gone through a name change.

Young Thug briefly changed his name to No, My Name Is Jeffrey back in 2016, but only if his mixtape “Jeffrey,” sold 100,000 copies in its first week, Billboard said.

I’m changing my name to SEX…. — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) February 20, 2018