Madigan cuts ties with 2nd staffer in one week after reports of misconduct

CHICAGO -- For the second time in a week, Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan has cut ties with another political aide over reports of inappropriate behavior.

The Chicago Tribune reports that person is lobbyist Shaw Decremer.

A Democratic state representative said the case is about "abuse of power" and does not necessarily include sexual harassment.

Madigan did not name the individual, but said the volunteer behaved inappropriately toward a candidate and staff during a 2016 campaign.

Decremer has not commented.

Last week, Madigan fired Kevin Quinn who was accused of sending harassing text messages to a female staff member.

Quinn was arrested on Thursday after police said he violated an order of protection.