Lunchbreak – King Crab House

Chef Jose Palmeno
King Crab Chicago
1816 N Halsted St.
Chicago, IL 60614
312-280-8990
www.facebook.com/KingCrabChicago
Stuffed Spinach Cod from King Crab Chicago
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of fresh spinach
- 2 pieces (15-16 oz) of cod
- 2 tablespoons of diced white onion
- 2 tablespoons of diced white mushrooms
- 2 tablespoons of mozzarella cheese
For the sauce:
- 1 diced shallot
- Half a jar of capers
- 4 tablespoons of white wine
- 1 whole lemon (freshly squeezed)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Mix the spinach, diced onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese together in a medium-sized bowl.
Take the filet and gather a spoonful or so of the stuffing and place it at the end of the filet. Gently roll the fish starting at the end with the stuffing. You can add a couple of toothpicks to hold the roll together if needed. Place your stuffed filet into a medium-sized baking dish. Bake for 25 minutes.
In a small mixing bowl combine the diced shallot and white wine. Add in the freshly squeezed lemon and toss in a dash of salt and pepper to taste. Pour the mixture over the rolled, stuffed fish. You can garnish with the capers.
Stuffed fish makes for an easy meal that pairs well with steamed veggies or a baked potato!