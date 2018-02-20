Lunchbreak – King Crab House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Jose Palmeno

King Crab Chicago

1816 N Halsted St.

Chicago, IL 60614

312-280-8990

www.kingcrabchicago.com

www.facebook.com/KingCrabChicago

twitter.com/kingcrabchicago

instagram.com/kingcrabchicago

Stuffed Spinach Cod from King Crab Chicago

Ingredients:

1 cup of fresh spinach

2 pieces (15-16 oz) of cod

2 tablespoons of diced white onion

2 tablespoons of diced white mushrooms

2 tablespoons of mozzarella cheese

For the sauce:

1 diced shallot

Half a jar of capers

4 tablespoons of white wine

1 whole lemon (freshly squeezed)

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Mix the spinach, diced onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese together in a medium-sized bowl.

Take the filet and gather a spoonful or so of the stuffing and place it at the end of the filet. Gently roll the fish starting at the end with the stuffing. You can add a couple of toothpicks to hold the roll together if needed. Place your stuffed filet into a medium-sized baking dish. Bake for 25 minutes.

In a small mixing bowl combine the diced shallot and white wine. Add in the freshly squeezed lemon and toss in a dash of salt and pepper to taste. Pour the mixture over the rolled, stuffed fish. You can garnish with the capers.

Stuffed fish makes for an easy meal that pairs well with steamed veggies or a baked potato!