× List of Chicago-area road closures due to flooding

CHICAGO — Rain will pummel the Chicago-area during Tuesday’s evening commute. Here’s a look at the latest road closures due to flooding — check back for updates throughout the afternoon/evening:

Eisenhower Expressway East at Cicero Ave

Emergency roadwork for an undetermined amount of time to repair a collapsed sewer

Posen

I-57 in both directions Near IL-83/Sibley Blvd/147th St (#350) – Flooding – left lane blocked, drive with caution – due to high standing water

Park Forest

Sauk Trail Between Western Ave and Ashland Ave – Flooding – road closed, avoid area

Park Forest

26th St Between Euclid Ave and Allegheny Ave – Flooding – road closed

Crestwood

Midlothian Turnpike Between Cicero Ave and Laramie Ave – Flooding – road closed

Orland Park

Southwest Hwy Between 131st St and 135th St – Flooding – road closed, avoid area – 143rd St: Creek Crossing Dr and Wolf Rd closed due to flooding.Wolf Rd: 167th St-Brock Hill Dr closed, due to flooding.

Harvey

147th St Between Clinton St and Wentworth Ave – Flooding – road closed

Palos Heights

135th St Between Ridgeland Ave and Harlem Ave – Flooding – road closed, avoid area

Steger

Chicago Rd Between Suak Trail and Steger Rd – Flooding – all lanes blocked, avoid area

Matteson

Governors Hwy Between US 30 and 219th St – Flooding – road closed, avoid area

Merrillville, Ind.

Taft St Between US 30 and 93rd St – Flooding – road closed

Crown Point, Ind.

US 231 Between Indiana Ave and South St – Flooding – road closed, avoid area

Grayslake

Route 137 Near Casey Rd – Flooding – high standing water.

Romeoville

SB Route 53 Between Airport Rd and Lewis Ave – Flooding – reduced to 1 lane – SB Weber Rd: Highpoint Dr and Creekside Dr, down to 1 lane.

Joliet

US 30 Between Highland Park Dr and Hillcrest Rd – Flooding – road closed, avoid area

Downers Grove

Fairview Ave Before Wilson St and Maple Ave – Flooding – road closed, avoid area

Plainfield

County Line Rd Between Caton Farm Rd and Route 126 – Flooding – road closed – Renwick Rd: Wheeler to County Line Rd, closed due to flooding. 127th St bear Route 59, High standing Water, and 119th St between Route 30 and the Railroad Tracks, high standing water,

Palos Hills

107th St Between La Grange Rd and Kean St – Flooding – road closed, avoid area