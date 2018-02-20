× Line of strong thunderstorms moving northeast out of Illinois into northwest Indiana

A line of strong thunderstorms accompanied by brief heavy rains that could cause or exasperate local flooding issues along with winds gusts to 50 miles per hour will move northeast out of Indiana into northwest Indiana between 2:30 and 3:30PM CST this Tuesday afternoon. See latest Regional weather radar map below.

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL…EASTERN

KANKAKEE…SOUTHEASTERN FORD…IROQUOIS…NEWTON…PORTER…LAKE AND

NORTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CST…

At 225 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near East Chicago to 6 miles east of Gibson

City. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Hammond, Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, East Chicago,

Schererville, Hobart, Kankakee, Crown Point, Highland, Munster,

Griffith, St. John, Chesterton, Lake Station, Cedar Lake, Lowell,

Watseka and Porter.