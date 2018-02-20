Heavy rain causing flooding issues, closures across Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Heavy rain is causing flooding throughout the Chicago area --and making for a slick, dangerous morning commute.

Several counties are under Flood Watches and Warnings; Flood WATCH is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb and Kane counties; until 6 a.m. Wednesday for Cook, DuPage, Will, Kendall, Grundy, LaSalle, Kankakee counties and NW Indiana -- and Flood WARNING in effect until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

1-3" of rainfall expected with temperatures staying mild Tuesday. Southwest wind will gust at 25 mph with patchy fog in the morning.

The rain is also causing potholes on the roads -- specifically on southbound I-55 at 1st Ave where about a dozen vehicles were damaged earlier due to a large pothole. Potholes in this area have been repaired.

SB I-55 at 1st Ave - All lanes back open following repairs after large pothole damaged about a dozen vehicles. pic.twitter.com/KM0O3V5kjM — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) February 20, 2018

High-standing water is being reported in many areas. In Matteson, Governors Highway is closed 212th-219th, after several vehicles got stuck in water under the viaduct.

Governors Hwy is CLOSED: 212th to 219th, due to High Standing Water in Matteson. pic.twitter.com/pw2XfZj8bY — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) February 20, 2018

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday - here is a list of flooded spots across the area:

As of 6 a.m., here's an updated list of the spots we're watching with flooding. Let us know if you see any we should add to the list. @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/m6tbBOFMfm — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) February 20, 2018

Periods of rain and thundery downpours are to persist into Tuesday evening, maintaining a flood threat across the entire metro area.

Chicago lies on the warm side of a front extending from the southern Plains, to lower Michigan. Unseasonable, moisture-rich Gulf air is being focused along this boundary which separates polar air from unusual warmth, more typical of late April.

The ground is frozen and where it has melted, soils are saturated. So huge run-offs are anticipated which, in combination with ice jams, which may develop on area rivers, increases the flood threat.

