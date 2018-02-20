Heaviest rain here in 4 months ends in icy fashion; Feb 2018’s precip tally now among 5 heaviest on record; Western U.S. chill & Eastern warmth to keep active mid-U.S. pattern going; 2 disturbances next 5 days
-
Light snow falling across the Chicago area -heaviest snow well to the south of the city
-
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: 1-5 inches of snow on the way
-
Accumulating snow begins later this Sunday afternoon – continues overnight into Monday
-
Winter Weather Advisory Noon until Midnight Friday for 2 to 5-inches of snow across the Chicago area
-
Winter Weather Advisory continued across the Chicago area until at least mid-afternoon
-
-
Overnight snowfall across the Chicago area followed by heavier Lake-Effect snow in northwest Indiana Saturday
-
City gets its white Christmas after all
-
More accumulating snow on the way – an additional 3 to 6-inches expected Monday afternoon/evening across the Chicago area
-
Sunday snow raises prospect for a white Christmas
-
Russian plane crash kills all 71 people on board, state media say
-
-
Forecast: Heavy snow for Friday’s commute, over a foot possible this weekend
-
Forecast: Major snowstorm will bury Chicagoland, over a foot of snow in some areas
-
Chicago braces for biggest snowfall since 2015, but will it break into the city’s Top 10?