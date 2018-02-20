Flooding in Hammond tests bridge walls built in 2008 over Little Calumet River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, Ind. -- Sandbags are being packed along the banks of the Little Calumet River as the water level rises, and public works officials in Hammond and Munster are closing off the bridge over the river.

As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the water level has already reached the underside of the bridge, which is near Northcote and River.

HAMMOND, INDIANA: Little Calumet River almost touching bottom of bridge near Northcote and River. Bridge is closed as precaution. @NancyLoo is live there this morning and says officials say this rain is first big test of walls installed in 2008 to prevent flooding. pic.twitter.com/Yc0GGwSOvi — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) February 20, 2018

Officials say this rain is the first big test of walls installed in 2008 to prevent flooding, and the worst is yet to come, as heavy rain continues to fall on northwest Indiana.