Flooding closes south suburban roads

SOUTH SUBURBS, Ill. -- One road after the other was closed this morning in the suburbs south of Chicago due to flooding.

The flooding made it difficult for residents to get around.

Heavy rains overnight, melting snow, and the ground still being frozen were the perfect combination to create flooding.

Tow trucks came to the rescue after cars stalled.

The Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways worked to open drains.

In between Chicago Heights and Park Forest, Sauk Trail was shut down between Ashland and Western, after Thorn Creek began overflowing onto the roadway. It didn't stop a school bus and several cars from going around the barricades, but others thought better of it and turned around.

Matteson had some of the worst flooding.

Governors Highway -- a main artery connecting Matteson to Richton Park and Olympia Fields -- closed between 214th and 219th.

Water under one viaduct rose to 10 feet this morning. Several cars became stranded there overnight and emergency responders had to come to the rescue.

Rescue crews are reminding drivers that if they see flood waters, to "Turn Around -- Don't Drown".