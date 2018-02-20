× Expanded Areal Urban and Small Stream Flood Warning for most of the Chicago area extended to late Tuesday morning

With 2 to 3-inches already fallen and an additional 1 to 3-inches possible this afternoon and tonight, the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has expanded the Areal Urban and Small Stream Flood Warning (bright-green-shaded area on the highlighted map) to cover most of the Chicago area until late Wednesday morning.

Specific aeras under this Urban and Small Stream Warning are listed below:

Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

La Salle County in north central Illinois…

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

Livingston County in central Illinois…

Southeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Lee County in north central Illinois…

De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Grundy County in northeastern Illinois…

Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois…

Central Ford County in east central Illinois…

Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Iroquois County in east central Illinois…

Porter County in northwestern Indiana…

Northern Newton County in northwestern Indiana…

Lake County in northwestern Indiana…

Northern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana…