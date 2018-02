Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some patients battling cancer and heart issues have checked in for Spring Training.

Four young fans and their families are on the trip of a lifetime complete with full access to the Chicago Cubs for the next three days.

Cubs welcome four new "signees" from Advocate Children's Hospital back home, gonna be a fun day #cubs pic.twitter.com/oIuE27S3bB — Dan Roan (@DRoan) February 20, 2018

The players welcomed them to Arizona and a welcome escape from doctors and hospitals.

The Cubs teamed up with Advocate Health Care, American Airlines and Sheraton hotels to make this possible.