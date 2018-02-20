× Bears release linebacker Jerrell Freeman after two seasons: Report

LAKE FOREST – When he arrived in 2016 after four successful years in Indianapolis, many expected him to be anchor in the middle of the Bears defense for the next few seasons.

But after just two campaigns, Jerrell Freeman appears to be on his way out of Chicago.

On Tuesday the Bears released the middle linebacker, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It comes after Freeman appeared in just one game in 2017 because of injury and was suspended for a second time as a member of the Bears by the NFL for violation of the league’s performance enhancer policy.

Signed by the Bears in March of 2016, it was hoped that he along with free agent Danny Trevathan would be the face of a revamped, more aggressive Bears defense. Indeed Freeman did as he had with the Colts and racked up a team-high 110 tackles, but his season was dampened when he was accessed a four-game ban for use of performance enhancers in the second half of the season.

Freeman started the opening game for the Bears against the Falcons in 2017, once again leading the team with ten tackles. But a pectoral injury suffered during the game required surgery and knocked him out for the season. Then came news a few weeks later that another test came up positive for performance enhancers, which handed Freeman a ten-game suspension from the league.

For his tenure in Chicago, Freeman finished with 120 tackles in 13 games.