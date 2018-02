Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOMEWOOD, Ill. -- A couple in Homewood is trying to stop the flow of polluted water that's pouring into their house thanks to the heavy rains and melting snow.

The water has been seeping into the Taliano's home since 10:30pm on Monday.

Their insurance company is being responsive.

Public works has stopped by the house. A clogged pipe may be to blame for their problem.

Crews are busy clearing drains, and trying to keep the sewer system flowing.