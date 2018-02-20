Cubs Hall of Famer, Andre Dawson returns to Chicago as an ambassador for the Cubs and swim safety.
Andre Dawson talks baseball and swim safety
-
Report: Andre Dawson coming back to Cubs
-
Schwarber’s workout plan and local basketball team’s crazy 3-pointer highlight Social Fodder
-
It’s a Cubs fan! Family gets help from Cubs on baby’s gender reveal
-
Cubs’ Willson Contreras and girlfriend engaged
-
Massive fire erupts on Florida casino shuttle boat, passengers swim to safety
-
-
Reports: Cubs land Yu Darvish on six-year deal
-
Yu Darvish continues talks with Cubs as they sign former teammate, catcher Chris Gimenez: Reports
-
It’s a Boy! Cubs infielder Javier Baez hosts gender reveal party
-
Cubs bring back reliever Brian Duensing on a two-year deal: Report
-
Joe Maddon feeds 150 homeless to kick off Cubs Convention week
-
-
WGN-TV ANNOUNCES 71st SEASON AS HOME OF CUBS BASEBALL WITH 2018 BROADCAST SCHEDULE
-
Cubs bullpen ready to dance again
-
December meeting between the Cubs and Yu Darvish led to a February signing