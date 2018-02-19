Watch moviegoers’ hilarious attempt to get 2-for-1 ‘Black Panther’ ticket special

CARSON, Calif. — Two boys attempted to take advantage of a two-for-one special deal to see the new superhero movie “Black Panther.”

Twitter user @Pilsbury uploaded the now viral video on the same day the movie released.

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 16, 2018

In the clip, two boys are dressed up in a “tall man” disguise, with one boy on top of the other’s shoulder. They wore a long trench coat over both of them, and added a fedora hat to complete the disguise.

The costume grabbed the attention of many moviegoers — and movie theater staff. When it came time for them to purchase the discounted tickets, the plan was foiled by the theater’s manager.

The clip has gained 9.5 million views on Twitter.