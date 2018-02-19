× Urban and Small Stream Flood Warning in effect for a good portion of the Chicago area until late Tuesday morning

Heavy rains with embedded thunderstorms will continue over a good portion of the Chicago area into late morning Tuesday. An Urban and Small Stream Warning has been issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office for the following areas in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana (see bright-green-shaded area on the highlighted map)…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban Areas and Small Streams in... Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... La Salle County in north central Illinois... DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Cook County in northeastern Illinois... Livingston County in central Illinois... Southeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois... Will County in northeastern Illinois... Lee County in north central Illinois... De Kalb County in north central Illinois... Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... Central Ford County in east central Illinois... Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Iroquois County in east central Illinois... Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Northern Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Lake County in northwestern Indiana... Northern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 1045 AM CST Tuesday * At 1041 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain which will cause flooding. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen in some areas. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area through Tuesday morning.