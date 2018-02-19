Tim Doyle talks NBA and College Hoops on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - What if Gar and Pax were right all along?

The early returns from the Jimmy Butler trade from Minnesota have been pretty good and some might even give the slight edge to the Bulls in the deal so far. But again, it's very early, but the fact that one would even speak of the often maligned Bulls' front office is saying something.

One of those giving praise to Gar and Pax is Tim Doyle of Stadium, who discussed that along with the NBA and College Hoops during his first appearance on Sports Feed on Monday night. He discussed the All-Star Game, Big Ten hoops, and National Title favorites with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Watch Tim's segments on Monday's show by clicking on the video above or below.