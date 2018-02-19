× Suburban man arrested after kidnapping 11-year-old, police say

MACON, Ga. — A suburban Chicago man was arrested in Georgia on Sunday after officials said they found him in a hotel room with an 11-year-old girl.

John Byrns, 24, of Hoffman Estates, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and could face more charges as the investigation unfolds.

Officials found the 11-year-old and Byrns at a Holiday Inn Express in Macon, Ga., after tracking the girl’s phone.

The girl was reported as an endangered runaway from Orlando, according to officials.

Her phone was being tracked by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and was traveling north with Byrns.

Just before 2 p.m., Florida officials contacted the Bibb Sheriff’s Office after the phone was tracked to an area near Presidential Parkway in Bibb.

Byrns’ vehicle was found at the hotel. FBI agents and deputies recovered the girl and took Byrns into custody.

Police said Byrns initially made contact with the girl through an online video game platform, where he posed as a young girl.