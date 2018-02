Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- All six democratic candidates for Illinois governor faced off Monday evening in a forum.

They took questions from first-time voters.

WTTW Channel 11 hosted the Mikva Challenge and Chicago Tonight candidate forum

The audience was made up of Chicago area high school students, many of whom will vote for the first time in the March primary.

The students had the opportunity to ask the candidates questions, several of which had to do with gun control and addressing gun violence.