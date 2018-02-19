× Son hired 18-year-old to kill parents in unincorporated Glen Ellyn, police say

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. – Two men are facing felony charges after one of them hired the other to kill his parents in unincorporated Glen Ellyn.

Police responded to a call on Sunday around 2:50 a.m. in the 1N600 block of Park Blvd. for the report of a husband and wife who were attacked in their home. When they arrived, police were given a description of the suspect and located him at a nearby business.

Police said Michael Targo, 18, was part of a solicitation for murder plot involving the couple’s son, Joshua Miceli, 23. Targo allegedly accepted an offer from Miceli which involved being paid after their murders, according to police

Targo allegedly attacked Miceli’s parents with a hammer leaving them with serious injuries.

Targo faces two counts of attempted murder in the first degree.

Miceli faces two counts of solicitation of murder and two counts of first degree attempted murder.