Police warn of group of men robbing victims in CTA pedestrian tunnels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are warning of robberies in pedestrian tunnels between CTA Red and Blue line trains.

Police have released surveillance pictures of four of the five suspects believed to be between 18 and 25-years-old.

COMMUNITY ALERT: Police say this is 4/5 of the armed robbery suspects they’re looking for. The men are assaulting their victims in the @CTA underground pedestrian tunnels in the Loop. The details the morning on @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/hJWZcdJMGM — Courtney Gousman (@cgousman) February 19, 2018

There have been three separate robberies over the last month.

The most recent was last Wednesday evening near Dearborn and Adams.

All three robberies happened in that same general area during the morning or evening rush hours.

Police say five men surrounded the victims, showed a handgun and robbed the victims.

They have also hit and kicked victims.

Anyone with information about the robbers is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.