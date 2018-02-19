Past presidents vie for Laura’s love on a special President’s Day edition of The Bachelorette

Special thanks to President Abraham Lincoln, President George Washington and actress and president of Laura Orrico Public Relations Laura Orrico for participating on the WGN Morning News President's Day edition of The Bachelorette. Watch as four Founding Fathers battle to overcome their old-fashioned awkwardness in this hilarious competition for true love and Orrico's final rose.
