Celebrity impressionist Christina Bianco sings ‘Let It Go’ as Gwen Stefani, Celine Dion & more

Wowie wow wow!
Check out the very talented Christina Bianco in:
"Joseph and the Amazing
Technicolor Dreamcoat"
Now thru March 28
Drury Lane Theatre
Oakbrook Terrace
630-530-0111
drurylanetheatre.com
and check out christinabianco.com
Christina Bianco’s singular voice and comedic charm have brought audiences around the world to their feet. Bianco captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her ‘diva’ impression videos, gaining over 24 million views. Dubbed ‘the girl of a thousand voices,’ Christina has performed on major television programs such as The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Meredith Vieira Show, The Queen Latifah Show & The Today Show, in the US alone.