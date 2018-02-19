Celebrity impressionist Christina Bianco sings ‘Let It Go’ as Gwen Stefani, Celine Dion & more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wowie wow wow!

Check out the very talented Christina Bianco in:

"Joseph and the Amazing

Technicolor Dreamcoat"

Now thru March 28

Drury Lane Theatre

Oakbrook Terrace

630-530-0111

drurylanetheatre.com

and check out christinabianco.com

Christina Bianco’s singular voice and comedic charm have brought audiences around the world to their feet. Bianco captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her ‘diva’ impression videos, gaining over 24 million views. Dubbed ‘the girl of a thousand voices,’ Christina has performed on major television programs such as The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Meredith Vieira Show, The Queen Latifah Show & The Today Show, in the US alone.

​