Loyola University suspends sorority over alleged misconduct, hazing

CHICAGO – A Chicago university temporarily suspended a sorority due to hazing allegations.

Loyola University suspended Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority. The group is being accused of hazing, harassment and bullying. Some students said the incident was alcohol-related.

During the university's suspension, ASA is not allowed to conduct any organizational business or participate in any activities on or off campus.

Tom Giannola is a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He said he’s surprised to hear hazing is happening, because his fraternity doesn’t tolerate it.

“I know we sign waivers saying there’s a zero tolerance policy on hazing and things like that so I don’t know I guess it is what it is,” he said.

“I just think these sororities and fraternities shouldn’t do something like this because it engages negative behavior so I just don’t think it’s something anyone should support and they should haven’t to go to such an extent to be recruited into a sorority,” Benish Baqai, a junior, said.

The university has not commented on exactly what happened to cause the suspension.

“To be honest I’m not very surprised. Unfortunately, I’ve been to parties where I’ve seen it I feel like it’s become commonplace it’s not good but I feel like thats reality,” Kenny Wallace, a freshman, said.

It is unclear how long the suspension will last.

In 2017, two fraternities were suspended for similar behavior. According to the school newspaper, Alpha Kappa Psi Co-Ed Business Fraternity and Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity were both suspended in 2017. The suspension on Alpha Kappa Psi will be lifted in 2019. Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s suspension ends in 2020.