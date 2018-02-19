× Hundreds of CPS students treated to free screening of ‘Black Panther’ today

CHICAGO – Chicago Public School students who have shown leadership in their communities have been invited to free screenings of Marvel’s box office hit “Black Panther.”

Chicago Cypher, a Chicago-based collective of artists and entertainment professionals who work together to promote diversity in the film industry, partnered with Black McDonalds’s Operators Association (BMOA) and actor/comedian Craig Robinson, to give over 400 tickets to view the movie Monday.

“We want to bring a diverse and inclusive community of creatives and leaders into the same space to engage collectively around a film ‘for the culture’ that portrays black characters in a positive light opposing historical barriers and stereotypes,” said Troy Pryor, founder and president of Creative Cypher.

Students who attend will also have the opportunity to hear from a panel of African American entertainment professionals about the entertainment industry.

Twenty youth-focused nonprofits were selected to receive tickets, including Donda’s House, Common Ground Foundation, Chicago Scholars and more.

Students were selected based on their commitment to being both achieving scholars and model citizens in their communities.