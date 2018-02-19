Fergie apologizes for NBA All-Star National Anthem

Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie has apologized for her rendition of the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game.

The singer delivered a jazz inspired rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the 67th edition of the NBA All-Star Game at L.A.’s Staples Center Sunday night.

TMZ said the singer said she was honored and proud to perform the national anthem and that she wanted “to try something special for the NBA.”

“I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best,” she told TMZ.

Cameras captured celebrities and players smiling or chuckling — instead of enjoying the country’s anthem.

The rendition took Fergie over two-minutes to sing.

Charles Barkley joked that he “needed a cigarette” after Fergie’s performance, while Shaquille O’Neal called her rendition “different” and “sexy.”

Here’s a look at some of the social media reactions:

Players faces during Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem… pic.twitter.com/QQ3VXaBchT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 19, 2018

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key. — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018

Fergie, release this now! I’m bopping. Get the last laugh. And, make it make sense.. pic.twitter.com/OAlAcbeVPy — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) February 19, 2018