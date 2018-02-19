Chicago area River Flood Warnings
Flood Warnings are in effect for several Chicago-area rivers (light-green shaded areas on the highlighted map). With area-wide heavy rains of 2 to 4-inches with locally higher amounts possible in the coming 24 to 36-hours combined with snow melt on top of frozen topsoils, many rivers in northeast Illinois/northwest Indiana are forecast to quickly reach bankfull and flood. Below is a Hydrologic Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service detailing stages this Monday morning with the flood forecast (Minor, Moderate/Major) and anticipated time of first reaching flood.
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Mon Feb 19 2018
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Fcst/
Stage Today Change Init Flood
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 1.81 06 AM Mon -0.21
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 4.49 06 AM Mon 0.03
Gurnee 7.0 3.26 06 AM Mon 0.10
Lincolnshire 12.5 7.51 06 AM Mon 0.02
Des Plaines 15.0 9.13 06 AM Mon 0.02
River Forest 16.0 5.61 06 AM Mon 0.12
Riverside 7.5 2.99 06 AM Mon -0.04
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 6.22 06 AM Mon M
Montgomery 13.0 11.66 06 AM Mon 0.03
Dayton 12.0 7.23 06 AM Mon -0.12
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.50 06 AM Mon -0.10 MDT/Tue Aftn
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 7.63 06 AM Mon -0.05
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.18 06 AM Mon -0.09
Shorewood 6.5 2.62 06 AM Mon -0.10
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 5.99 06 AM Mon -0.14
Foresman 18.0 9.48 06 AM Mon -0.51 MAJOR/TUE Aftn
Chebanse 16.0 5.94 06 AM Mon -1.38
Iroquois 18.0 10.02 06 AM Mon -0.52 MAJOR/TUE Even
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 4.86 06 AM Mon -0.21 MDT/TUE Aftn
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 7.86 06 AM Mon 0.43 MDT/WED Even
Kouts 11.0 8.42 06 AM Mon 0.42 MDT/TUE AM
Shelby 9.0 8.42 06 AM Mon 0.35 MAJOR/MON Nite
Momence 5.0 2.81 06 AM Mon 0.10 MDT/TUE Aftn
Wilmington 6.5 2.49 06 AM Mon -0.01
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.31 06 AM Mon -0.03
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 2.73 06 AM Mon -0.08
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 5.88 06 AM Mon -0.08 MDT/MON Nite
South Holland 16.5 6.65 06 AM Mon -0.10
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 2.68 06 AM Mon -0.42
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 3.68 06 AM Mon -0.12
Leonore 16.0 4.73 06 AM Mon 0.35
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 6.47 06 AM Mon 0.21 MDT/WED AM
Ottawa 463.0 460.30 06 AM Mon 0.17 MDT/WED AM
La Salle 20.0 13.90 06 AM Mon -0.38 MDT/TUE Even
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 3.06 06 AM Mon -0.15
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 1.93 06 AM Mon -0.03
Perryville 12.0 6.09 06 AM Mon -0.01
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 7.75 06 AM Mon 0.08
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 3.78 06 AM Mon -0.20
Latham Park 10.0 4.97 06 AM Mon -0.20
Rockford 9.0 2.76 06 AM Mon -0.17
Byron 13.0 8.32 06 AM Mon -0.82
Dixon 16.0 11.38 06 AM Mon 0.05
Added Minor Flood Forecasts...
Hydrologic Outlook
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
1044 AM CST Mon Feb 19 2018
This hydrologic outlook includes the following rivers: Fox River...
Kishwaukee River and...Pecatonica River.
For the Fox River...including Algonquin Tailwater...Montgomery...
Dayton...Minor flooding is possible.
For the Kishwaukee River...including Perryville...Minor flooding
is possible.
For the Pecatonica River...including Shirland...Minor flooding
is possible.
For the Fox River at Algonquin Tailwater, the latest stage is 6.3
feet at 10 AM Monday. Flood stage is 9.5 feet. Bankfull stage is 9.0
feet.Minor flooding is possible...with a crest of around 9.5 feet
Sunday morning...which is equal to the flood stage.
For the Fox River at Montgomery, the latest stage is 11.7 feet at 10
AM Monday. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Bankfull stage is 12.5 feet.
Minor flooding is possible...with a crest of around 13.1 feet
Wednesday evening...which is 0.1 feet above flood stage.
For the Fox River at Dayton, the latest stage is 7.2 feet at 10 AM
Monday. Flood stage is 12.0 feet. Bankfull stage is 11.0 feet.Minor
flooding is possible...with a crest of around 12.6 feet Thursday
morning...which is 0.6 feet above flood stage.
For the Kishwaukee River near Perryville, the latest stage is 6.1
feet at 10 AM Monday. Flood stage is 12.0 feet. Bankfull stage is
10.0 feet.Minor flooding is possible...with a crest of around 12.5
feet early Thursday morning...which is 0.5 feet above flood stage.
For the Pecatonica River near Shirland, the latest stage is 7.9 feet
at 10 AM Monday. Flood stage is 12.0 feet. Bankfull stage is 11.0
feet.Minor flooding is possible...with a crest of around 13.4 feet
Friday evening...which is 1.4 feet above flood stage.