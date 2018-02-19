× Chicago area River Flood Warnings

Flood Warnings are in effect for several Chicago-area rivers (light-green shaded areas on the highlighted map). With area-wide heavy rains of 2 to 4-inches with locally higher amounts possible in the coming 24 to 36-hours combined with snow melt on top of frozen topsoils, many rivers in northeast Illinois/northwest Indiana are forecast to quickly reach bankfull and flood. Below is a Hydrologic Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service detailing stages this Monday morning with the flood forecast (Minor, Moderate/Major) and anticipated time of first reaching flood.

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CST Mon Feb 19 2018 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Fcst/ Stage Today Change Init Flood North Branch Chicago River Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 1.81 06 AM Mon -0.21 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 4.49 06 AM Mon 0.03 Gurnee 7.0 3.26 06 AM Mon 0.10 Lincolnshire 12.5 7.51 06 AM Mon 0.02 Des Plaines 15.0 9.13 06 AM Mon 0.02 River Forest 16.0 5.61 06 AM Mon 0.12 Riverside 7.5 2.99 06 AM Mon -0.04 Fox River Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 6.22 06 AM Mon M Montgomery 13.0 11.66 06 AM Mon 0.03 Dayton 12.0 7.23 06 AM Mon -0.12 East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 15.50 06 AM Mon -0.10 MDT/Tue Aftn West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 7.63 06 AM Mon -0.05 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 7.18 06 AM Mon -0.09 Shorewood 6.5 2.62 06 AM Mon -0.10 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 5.99 06 AM Mon -0.14 Foresman 18.0 9.48 06 AM Mon -0.51 MAJOR/TUE Aftn Chebanse 16.0 5.94 06 AM Mon -1.38 Iroquois 18.0 10.02 06 AM Mon -0.52 MAJOR/TUE Even Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 4.86 06 AM Mon -0.21 MDT/TUE Aftn Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 7.86 06 AM Mon 0.43 MDT/WED Even Kouts 11.0 8.42 06 AM Mon 0.42 MDT/TUE AM Shelby 9.0 8.42 06 AM Mon 0.35 MAJOR/MON Nite Momence 5.0 2.81 06 AM Mon 0.10 MDT/TUE Aftn Wilmington 6.5 2.49 06 AM Mon -0.01 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 3.31 06 AM Mon -0.03 Hart Ditch Dyer 12.0 2.73 06 AM Mon -0.08 Little Calumet River Munster 12.0 5.88 06 AM Mon -0.08 MDT/MON Nite South Holland 16.5 6.65 06 AM Mon -0.10 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 2.68 06 AM Mon -0.42 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 3.68 06 AM Mon -0.12 Leonore 16.0 4.73 06 AM Mon 0.35 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 6.47 06 AM Mon 0.21 MDT/WED AM Ottawa 463.0 460.30 06 AM Mon 0.17 MDT/WED AM La Salle 20.0 13.90 06 AM Mon -0.38 MDT/TUE Even S Branch Kishwaukee River De Kalb 10.0 3.06 06 AM Mon -0.15 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 1.93 06 AM Mon -0.03 Perryville 12.0 6.09 06 AM Mon -0.01 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 7.75 06 AM Mon 0.08 Rock River Rockton 10.0 3.78 06 AM Mon -0.20 Latham Park 10.0 4.97 06 AM Mon -0.20 Rockford 9.0 2.76 06 AM Mon -0.17 Byron 13.0 8.32 06 AM Mon -0.82 Dixon 16.0 11.38 06 AM Mon 0.05 Added Minor Flood Forecasts...