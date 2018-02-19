Chicago area River Flood Warnings

Posted 12:41 PM, February 19, 2018, by , Updated at 12:43PM, February 19, 2018

Flood Warnings are in effect for several Chicago-area rivers (light-green shaded areas on the highlighted map). With area-wide heavy rains of 2 to 4-inches with locally higher amounts possible in the coming 24 to 36-hours combined with snow melt on top of frozen topsoils, many rivers in northeast Illinois/northwest Indiana are forecast to quickly reach bankfull and flood. Below is a Hydrologic Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service detailing stages this Monday morning with the flood forecast (Minor, Moderate/Major) and anticipated time of first reaching flood.

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Mon Feb 19 2018

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood Fcst/
                     Stage    Today            Change  Init Flood

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0       1.81  06 AM Mon  -0.21

Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       4.49  06 AM Mon   0.03
Gurnee               7.0       3.26  06 AM Mon   0.10
Lincolnshire        12.5       7.51  06 AM Mon   0.02
Des Plaines         15.0       9.13  06 AM Mon   0.02
River Forest        16.0       5.61  06 AM Mon   0.12
Riverside            7.5       2.99  06 AM Mon  -0.04

Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5       6.22  06 AM Mon      M
Montgomery          13.0      11.66  06 AM Mon   0.03
Dayton              12.0       7.23  06 AM Mon  -0.12



East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      15.50  06 AM Mon  -0.10 MDT/Tue Aftn

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       7.63  06 AM Mon  -0.05

Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0       7.18  06 AM Mon  -0.09
Shorewood            6.5       2.62  06 AM Mon  -0.10

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0       5.99  06 AM Mon  -0.14
Foresman            18.0       9.48  06 AM Mon  -0.51 MAJOR/TUE Aftn
Chebanse            16.0       5.94  06 AM Mon  -1.38
Iroquois            18.0      10.02  06 AM Mon  -0.52 MAJOR/TUE Even

Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0       4.86  06 AM Mon  -0.21 MDT/TUE Aftn



Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0       7.86  06 AM Mon   0.43 MDT/WED Even
Kouts               11.0       8.42  06 AM Mon   0.42 MDT/TUE AM
Shelby               9.0       8.42  06 AM Mon   0.35 MAJOR/MON Nite
Momence              5.0       2.81  06 AM Mon   0.10 MDT/TUE Aftn
Wilmington           6.5       2.49  06 AM Mon  -0.01

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       3.31  06 AM Mon  -0.03

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       2.73  06 AM Mon  -0.08

Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0       5.88  06 AM Mon  -0.08 MDT/MON Nite
South Holland       16.5       6.65  06 AM Mon  -0.10



Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       2.68  06 AM Mon  -0.42

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0       3.68  06 AM Mon  -0.12
Leonore             16.0       4.73  06 AM Mon   0.35

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0       6.47  06 AM Mon   0.21 MDT/WED AM
Ottawa             463.0     460.30  06 AM Mon   0.17 MDT/WED AM
La Salle            20.0      13.90  06 AM Mon  -0.38 MDT/TUE Even

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0       3.06  06 AM Mon  -0.15

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       1.93  06 AM Mon  -0.03
Perryville          12.0       6.09  06 AM Mon  -0.01

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0       7.75  06 AM Mon   0.08

Rock River
Rockton             10.0       3.78  06 AM Mon  -0.20
Latham Park         10.0       4.97  06 AM Mon  -0.20
Rockford             9.0       2.76  06 AM Mon  -0.17
Byron               13.0       8.32  06 AM Mon  -0.82
Dixon               16.0      11.38  06 AM Mon   0.05

Added Minor Flood Forecasts...

Hydrologic Outlook
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
1044 AM CST Mon Feb 19 2018

This hydrologic outlook includes the following rivers: Fox River...
Kishwaukee River and...Pecatonica River.

For the Fox River...including Algonquin Tailwater...Montgomery...
Dayton...Minor flooding is possible.
For the Kishwaukee River...including Perryville...Minor flooding
is possible.
For the Pecatonica River...including Shirland...Minor flooding
is possible.

For the Fox River at Algonquin Tailwater, the latest stage is 6.3
feet at 10 AM Monday. Flood stage is 9.5 feet. Bankfull stage is 9.0
feet.Minor flooding is possible...with a crest of around 9.5 feet
Sunday morning...which is equal to the flood stage.

For the Fox River at Montgomery, the latest stage is 11.7 feet at 10
AM Monday. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Bankfull stage is 12.5 feet.
Minor flooding is possible...with a crest of around 13.1 feet
Wednesday evening...which is 0.1 feet above flood stage.

For the Fox River at Dayton, the latest stage is 7.2 feet at 10 AM
Monday. Flood stage is 12.0 feet. Bankfull stage is 11.0 feet.Minor
flooding is possible...with a crest of around 12.6 feet Thursday
morning...which is 0.6 feet above flood stage.

For the Kishwaukee River near Perryville, the latest stage is 6.1
feet at 10 AM Monday. Flood stage is 12.0 feet. Bankfull stage is
10.0 feet.Minor flooding is possible...with a crest of around 12.5
feet early Thursday morning...which is 0.5 feet above flood stage.

For the Pecatonica River near Shirland, the latest stage is 7.9 feet
at 10 AM Monday. Flood stage is 12.0 feet. Bankfull stage is 11.0
feet.Minor flooding is possible...with a crest of around 13.4 feet
Friday evening...which is 1.4 feet above flood stage.

 

 