Blackhawks Game Notes For Monday vs. LA Kings

* The Kings have won three straight games against Blackhawks, including a 3-1 win in December. The last time Los Angeles won four straight against Chicago was 2003-04 to 2005-06.

* Los Angeles ended a three-game skid with a 4-2 win at Buffalo Saturday. It was the most goals scored on the road by the Kings since January 2 (five), which was a 10-game stretch of road games with three or fewer goals.

* Anze Kopitar scored two goals against the Sabres and now has six goals in February (eight games). Coming into this month, Kopitar had tallied just four goals in his previous 21 games.

* Chicago snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 7-1 win at home against Washington Saturday. It was tied for the second-largest margin of victory for the Blackhawks this season (won 10-1 the first game of 2017-18).

* The Blackhawks have scored a power-play goal in four straight games, which is tied for the longest streak this season (third time). The last streak of five games came in February and March of 2015-16.

* Alex DeBrincat recorded his 22nd goal of the season Saturday. DeBrincat is the first Blackhawk 20 years old or younger with at least 22 goals in a season since Jonathan Toews (34) and Patrick Kane (25) in 2008-09.