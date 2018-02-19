× Blackhawks add another pick for the 2018 NHL Draft in Michal Kempny trade to the Capitals

CHICAGO – One thing is for sure in a time of uncertainty for the Blackhawks: The Team will have a shot to get some new young players in the organization this spring.

On Monday, the Blackhawks acquired their seventh pick for the 2018 NHL Draft from the Capitals. Defenseman Michal Kempny heads to Washington in exchange for a conditional third round pick.

The number of picks figure to help the team bring some new blood into the organization after a year of struggle at the NHL level. The team just snapped an eight-game losing streak on Saturday and are a long shot to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. If they don’t make it, this would be the first time in the Joel Quenneville era that the team didn’t make the postseason.