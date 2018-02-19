Between Friends Executive Director and High School Athletes talk about Teen Dating Violence

High school athletes and executive director of Between Friends, Yesenia Maldonado, come by WGN Morning News to discuss the awareness of teen dating violence. For more information, visit Between Friends website here.
