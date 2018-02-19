Around Town checks out Funtopia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Funtopia is a unique concept that combines sports and fun. The adventure park, located in the vibrant community of Glenview, offers adventurous, entertaining and healthy activities for all ages, all under one roof. With so many Fun Walls, a Rope Course, an Ultra Realistic Caving System, a Giant Slide and a 20 feet Free Fall, there is something for everybody age 1 to 101.

Their main goal is to get people involved in challenges that will make them have a good time and provide excellent health benefits at the same time. That’s why all of their attractions are specifically designed to be entertaining and good for the mind and the body.

Funtopia is also a place which encourages social interactions. They strongly believe that overcoming challenges and obstacles together in a family friendly environment helps in building friendships and developing a sense of camaraderie.

Funtopia's facility, with its numerous private rooms and a spacious common lounge area, is an excellent venue for birthday parties, group events, team building programs and any kind of professional or social outings. Funtopia also offers a variety of programs that are aimed at providing socializing opportunities for their visitors.

Funtopia:

2050 Tower Dr.

Glenview, IL 60026

funtopiaworld.com/glenview