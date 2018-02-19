2 teens wounded in shooting on South Side

CHICAGO -- Two teens were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side.
Police say a 19-year-old female and a 16-year-old male were shot in the 7600 block of S. Champlain around 5:30 p.m.
The 19-year-old was shot in the hip and taken to the hospital. She is stable.
The 16-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
A neighbor tells WGN News it was a drive by shooting and the victims were reportedly on the porch.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
41.756517 -87.609239