2 teens wounded in shooting on South Side

CHICAGO -- Two teens were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side.

Police say a 19-year-old female and a 16-year-old male were shot in the 7600 block of S. Champlain around 5:30 p.m.

The 19-year-old was shot in the hip and taken to the hospital. She is stable.

The 16-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A neighbor tells WGN News it was a drive by shooting and the victims were reportedly on the porch.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.