2 teens wounded in shooting on South Side

Posted 6:22 PM, February 19, 2018, by and , Updated at 06:33PM, February 19, 2018

CHICAGO --  Two teens were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side.

Police say a 19-year-old female and a 16-year-old male were shot in the 7600 block of S. Champlain around 5:30 p.m.

The 19-year-old was shot in the hip and taken to the hospital.  She is stable.

The 16-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A neighbor tells WGN News it was a drive by shooting and the victims were reportedly on the porch.

This is a developing story.  Check back for details.