Sunday Brunch: Korean Style Short Ribs

CHICAGO -- Deirdre Quinn, the executive chef of Fort Willow shared her recipe for Korean Style Short Ribs.

Fort Willow

1721 N. Elston Avenue

Chicago, IL 60642

Fort-Willow.com



Korean Style Short Ribs

Yield: 6 portions

6 Korean cut short ribs

2 cups bulgogi sauce

1 quart broccoli slaw

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

· Preheat grill or grill pan on high

· Season both sides of short ribs with salt and pepper

· Sear short ribs on grill for 2 minutes per side

· While short ribs are searing, heat bulgogi sauce over low heat in a large sauté pan

· Once the short ribs are sear, transfer to pan with sauce and toss to coat

· Plate short ribs over broccoli slaw

Bulgogi Sauce

Yield: 2 cups

1 jalapeno, stems removed

2 cloves garlic, peeled

½ cup brown sugar

1T gochugang paste

1.5 cup soy sauce

1” peeled ginger

Method:

· Combine all ingredients in VitaMix blender and blend until smooth

· Transfer to small sauce pan and reduce by ¼

· Properly cool and store in refrigerator

Broccoli Slaw

Yield: 1 qt

1 cup broccoli stems, peeled and julienned

1 cup carrots, grated

½ cup red onion, short julienned

½ cup celery, thinly sliced on a bias

1/3 c lemon chile aioli

1T lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients together and season to taste.