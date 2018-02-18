Sunday Brunch: Korean Style Short Ribs

CHICAGO -- Deirdre Quinn, the executive chef of Fort Willow shared her recipe for Korean Style Short Ribs.
Fort Willow
1721 N. Elston Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
Fort-Willow.com
Korean Style Short Ribs
Yield: 6 portions
6 Korean cut short ribs
2 cups bulgogi sauce
1 quart broccoli slaw
Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
· Preheat grill or grill pan on high
· Season both sides of short ribs with salt and pepper
· Sear short ribs on grill for 2 minutes per side
· While short ribs are searing, heat bulgogi sauce over low heat in a large sauté pan
· Once the short ribs are sear, transfer to pan with sauce and toss to coat
· Plate short ribs over broccoli slaw
Bulgogi Sauce
Yield: 2 cups
1 jalapeno, stems removed
2 cloves garlic, peeled
½ cup brown sugar
1T gochugang paste
1.5 cup soy sauce
1” peeled ginger
Method:
· Combine all ingredients in VitaMix blender and blend until smooth
· Transfer to small sauce pan and reduce by ¼
· Properly cool and store in refrigerator
Broccoli Slaw
Yield: 1 qt
1 cup broccoli stems, peeled and julienned
1 cup carrots, grated
½ cup red onion, short julienned
½ cup celery, thinly sliced on a bias
1/3 c lemon chile aioli
1T lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Mix all ingredients together and season to taste.