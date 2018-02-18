× New police training academy to be named after Cmdr. Paul Bauer

CHICAGO — Chicago’s new police and fire training academy in West Garfield Park will be named after Cmdr. Paul Bauer, who was fatally shot last week.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel made the announcement before his funeral on Saturday. He said Cmdr. Bauer set an example that future recruits should aspire to.

Construction on the Paul R. Bauer Academy is set to begin later this year in the 4300 block of West Chicago Avenue.

The academy will take at least two years, and $95 million to complete.